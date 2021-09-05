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Below The Deadline (1936)
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18 views • September 05, 2021
Stars: Cecilia Parker, Russell Hopton, Theodore von Eltz
Director: Charles Lamont
After a good natured Irish cop is framed for a diamond robbery and murder and presumed dead in a train wreck, he gets plastic surgery and returns to expose the real killers.
Director: Charles Lamont
After a good natured Irish cop is framed for a diamond robbery and murder and presumed dead in a train wreck, he gets plastic surgery and returns to expose the real killers.
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