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Killer Nurses Murdering Patients for a Paycheck. Riveting interview with Dr. Jane Ruby. I would want her as my Nurse for sure. She displays such emotion and passion and is a real Heroine
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90 views • March 15, 2022
I really like Dr. Jane. She is so passionate about being a Nurse. That is the way it is for many of them for sure. But the others that took the money and then watched people die. Sorry. They should not have done that. And they will pay for their crimes .
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