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The US Debt is Out of Control
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51 views • February 06, 2022
In 2000 we had 5.6 trillion dollars of national debt. in 2010 that had risen to $13.5 trillion. by 2017 that had bloated to $20 trillion. Only 3 years later it has skyrocketed to $30 trillion. Our government fiscal policy is completely out of control, managed by corrupt politicians who are in the pockets of psychopathic billionaires.
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