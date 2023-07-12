Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our Lady: A Plague of Rats is coming to several countries, Prepare Yourselves to face the disasters!
channel image
High Hopes
2631 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
81 views
Published Yesterday

Servants of Christ


July 11, 2023


Message of the Most Holy Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria on May 3rd, 2023


Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website


Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


#virginmary #apparition #ourlady


Our Lady: A Plague of Rats is coming to several countries, Prepare Yourselves to face the disasters!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ed8eIQ21gFQ

Keywords
christiancatholicratsplagueprepareservants of christseveral countries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket