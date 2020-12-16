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The Coming Week in the Stars!
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92 views • December 16, 2020
Last night I was texting back and forth with my good friend, Dr. Tina St. John.
I teased that she should come on the show tonight with some updates.
Low and behold, she took the bait and she came on the show. It turned out to be EPIC!
Check out last night's show by clicking on the video picture below...
Full Moon in 13 days. I have patients with Parasites already starting to come out!
www.PatriotNutrition.com
For more info, www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
I teased that she should come on the show tonight with some updates.
Low and behold, she took the bait and she came on the show. It turned out to be EPIC!
Check out last night's show by clicking on the video picture below...
Full Moon in 13 days. I have patients with Parasites already starting to come out!
www.PatriotNutrition.com
For more info, www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
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