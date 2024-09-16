Blue Line Sterilization Services the Future of Healthcare & Medical Device Innovations

Founded in 2009, Blue Line Sterilization Services is your go-to partner for expediting the development of innovative medical devices. � Our commitment to reducing time-to-market sets us apart, making us a trusted choice for innovators worldwide.





� Key Features:

✅ Dedicated to reducing time-to-market for medical device innovators since 2009.

✅ Maintains a bank of 8 cubic foot ethylene oxide (EO) sterilizers.

✅ FDA and EU compliant sterilization with turnaround times from 1 to 3 days.

✅ Co-founded by Brant and Jane Gard, recognizing the critical need for accelerated sterilization options.





� Accelerate Your Innovation Journey:

Are you part of a dynamic development program creating groundbreaking medical devices? Blue Line understands the importance of swift device iterations. Our 8 cubic foot EO sterilizers allow us to achieve turnaround times that larger services can't match.





⏩ Benefits:

� Reduced time to market.

� Preservation of investors' equity.

� Faster service for improved medical care.





� Services Offered:

� Routine sterilization.

� Rapid turnkey validations.

� Small batch releases for clinical trials and FDA/CE submissions.





� Collaborate with Blue Line:

Partnering with Blue Line empowers developers to shorten schedules, assess design iterations promptly, and expedite product launches. Trust us for reliable, rapid, and responsive EO sterilization and consulting services.





� Commitment to Quality:

Blue Line remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality. Our services are tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients.