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May 11th Operation False Flag: Neo Con Lindsey Graham Predicts a Chemical Weapon Attack in Mariupol
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30 views • May 11, 2022
This past week Neo Con Republican Deep State Shill Lindsey Graham told FoxNews that Mariupol will be getting a chemical weapon attack by Russia. How does he know? Yesterday, I put a video together showing a Mariupol city council member saying that his sources are telling him that Russia is planning a chemical weapon attack on the soldiers in the Mariupol Azovstal Steel Plant on May 11th. If it happens you know that Russia is NOT behind it because these idiots are telling us straight up and in the open.
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z70V9biRzrY&;t=11s
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Related videos:
Graham wants Putin regime change, more NATO, 'No off-ramp.' Congress $40B to Elensky. Update 1
Alex Christoforou
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsInm6pZ1IA
Mariupol celebrates the Day of Russian Victory over Nazism
TelSUR English YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z70V9biRzrY&;t=11s
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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