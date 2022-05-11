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May 11th Operation False Flag: Neo Con Lindsey Graham Predicts a Chemical Weapon Attack in Mariupol
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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30 views • May 11, 2022
This past week Neo Con Republican Deep State Shill Lindsey Graham told FoxNews that Mariupol will be getting a chemical weapon attack by Russia. How does he know? Yesterday, I put a video together showing a Mariupol city council member saying that his sources are telling him that Russia is planning a chemical weapon attack on the soldiers in the Mariupol Azovstal Steel Plant on May 11th. If it happens you know that Russia is NOT behind it because these idiots are telling us straight up and in the open.

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z70V9biRzrY&;t=11s

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