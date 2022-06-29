Dr. Scott Ventureyra: Pandemic and Mind Control

In his second interview with The New American, Canadian philosopher and theologian Dr. Scott Ventureyra discussed psychological conditions put in place to ensure compliance with medical tyranny in Western countries during the Covid pandemic.

Dr. Ventureyra argued that one of the major reasons for many people to accept Covid as a pseudo-religion was godlessness and spiritual emptiness. That, in turn, was a result of an ongoing attack on many of the precepts of Western civilization, such as God, truth, Christianity, morality, and the family, among others.

The doctor’s books, COVID-19: A Dystopian Delusion and Making Sense of Nonsense: Navigating Through the West’s Current Quagmire, are available for purchase through his website or on Amazon.

To learn more about Dr. Scott Ventureyra, please go to www.scottventureyra.com/