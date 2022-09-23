【G-Times News】Twitter poll says Trudeau Must Go

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https://gnews.org/post/p1osy9bee
According to a recent Rebel News report, a hashtag campaign with the theme “Trudeau Must Go” is growing rapidly on Twitter. Most of the participants are ordinary Canadians to express and share their dissatisfied views on the ruling authorities.