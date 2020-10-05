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Biblical Solutions For Life. Session 1 - The frequency of Obedience
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2 views • October 05, 2020
This day I choose to allow my heart, my mind, my will, and my emotions to continually resonate with the frequency of obedience. Which means I'll never turn it off... What gives You pleasure?... What is it that pleases You?... What is it that would magnify You, amplify Your voice, and allow Your perfect will to be made known, not just to me, but to others?

Training By Pastor Lonzine

To learn more about
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#HeMattersThatMuch
#LoveAstounding
#ItIsSoSimple
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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