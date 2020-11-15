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Emergency Generator part 2 (Finnish&English)
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139 views • November 15, 2020
Youtube has part one. Here is a gift from Yahweh God of Heavens to you for the coming maleficent hard reset. The electric network will be shut down but you will still have what is minimum: own electricity, so you will not be left alone in the dark.
Tässä Taivaan Jumalan, Jahweh lahja ihmiskunnalle tulevaan pahuuden Hard Reset:tiin= talous kaadetaan ja siinä samassa sähköverkko. Sinulla nyt kuitenkin on sitten aivan minimi eli omat sähköt eli et jää yksin pimeään.
Tässä Taivaan Jumalan, Jahweh lahja ihmiskunnalle tulevaan pahuuden Hard Reset:tiin= talous kaadetaan ja siinä samassa sähköverkko. Sinulla nyt kuitenkin on sitten aivan minimi eli omat sähköt eli et jää yksin pimeään.
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