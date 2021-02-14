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Grocery Store Owner Announces National Movement To Re-Open America
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161 views • February 14, 2021
Finally... bugler, sound the charge! Participate, or die slowly, the choice is yours. If they come after you, make them fill the jails. Now is your Gandhian moment. Give away hazmat suits to fearful customers if you have to. Get up off the canvas. To recover our independence, we must prove worthy of it. This is a war of wills, raise your company battle flag! It's a new world war against tyranny. From this seed, to the Nations table. To use the recent parlance, fight, fight, fight! Remember, "It is a moral crime to give money to support your own destroyers." Ayn Rand
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