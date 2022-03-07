US Truckers Talk a Peaceful Strategy BUT - 'We will NOT BEND A KNEE'

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On assignment for Rebel News in Haggerstown, Maryland Jeremy Loffredo spoke to truckers who are eager to bring their grievances to the capital and willing to risk everything in order to achieve their goals of pressuring the government to drop COVID mandates and the federal emergency act. The threat to the freedom of the people should never happen again.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3MuYylR