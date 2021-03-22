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The Left Claims Another Scalp: Roseanne Barr
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325 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance gives many examples of whites who have been fired because of a few “racist” words–sometimes just a slip of the tongue. Blacks, however, often say outrageous things and suffer no consequences. Whites, themselves, have established these rules while they are still the majority. What will happen if whites become a minority?
First posted to YouTube on June 1, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on June 1, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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