X22 REPORT Ep. 2991a - When The Economy Implodes, Biden’s Lies Will Be Exposed

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2991a - Feb 7, 2023

When The Economy Implodes, Biden’s Lies Will Be Exposed

Out in New Zealand another egg farm is on fire, this is not a coincidence. This is part of the GND and the Great Reset. Biden has the SOTU and the lies that he tells about the economy will be exposed. Biden is trapped in the narrative.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

