X22 REPORT Ep. 2991a - When The Economy Implodes, Biden’s Lies Will Be Exposed

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2991a - Feb 7, 2023
When The Economy Implodes, Biden’s Lies Will Be Exposed
Out in New Zealand another egg farm is on fire, this is not a coincidence. This is part of the GND and the Great Reset. Biden has the SOTU and the lies that he tells about the economy will be exposed. Biden is trapped in the narrative.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.