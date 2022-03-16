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Dr. Peter McCullough | Update from U.S. Progress & Long-Term Effects of C -19 Injections
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Dr. Peter McCullough - Update from United States Progress & Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 Injections.
Dr. Peter McCullough joins us today to give us an update on the progress doctors are making in the United States, and discuss new findings about the long-term effects of the COVID-19 injections. Livestream: Mar 15, 8:00 pm EDT

You can follow Dr. McCullough's weekly report via this link:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-the-mccullough-report-88800688/

Dr. McCullough can also be found on Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44  

Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com

Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .

Dr. Peter McCullough | Update from U.S. Progress & Long-Term Effects of C -19 Injections

Dr Peter McCullough, Update from U S Progress, Long Term Effects of C -19 Injections, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 15 2022
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zeeemediaupdate from u s progresslong term effects of c -19 injectionsmarch 15 2022dr peter mcculloughmaria zeee
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