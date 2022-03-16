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Dr. Peter McCullough | Update from U.S. Progress & Long-Term Effects of C -19 Injections
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7920 views • March 16, 2022
Dr. Peter McCullough - Update from United States Progress & Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 Injections.
Dr. Peter McCullough joins us today to give us an update on the progress doctors are making in the United States, and discuss new findings about the long-term effects of the COVID-19 injections. Livestream: Mar 15, 8:00 pm EDT
You can follow Dr. McCullough's weekly report via this link:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-the-mccullough-report-88800688/
Dr. McCullough can also be found on Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Peter McCullough | Update from U.S. Progress & Long-Term Effects of C -19 Injections
Dr Peter McCullough, Update from U S Progress, Long Term Effects of C -19 Injections, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 15 2022
Dr. Peter McCullough joins us today to give us an update on the progress doctors are making in the United States, and discuss new findings about the long-term effects of the COVID-19 injections. Livestream: Mar 15, 8:00 pm EDT
You can follow Dr. McCullough's weekly report via this link:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-the-mccullough-report-88800688/
Dr. McCullough can also be found on Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Peter McCullough | Update from U.S. Progress & Long-Term Effects of C -19 Injections
Dr Peter McCullough, Update from U S Progress, Long Term Effects of C -19 Injections, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 15 2022
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