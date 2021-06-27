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The Old Testament Vs The New Testament
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11 views • June 27, 2021
The Old Testament vs the New Testament... which part of the Bible is relevant for Christians today? Jesus said, "I came not to destroy the law." But right after that, he said that the law WOULD be destroyed, after it had been "fulfilled". So, has it been fulfilled? The Hebrew Roots debate hinges on that question, and in this video, we're going to answer it.
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