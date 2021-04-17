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Clown Planet News (CPN)17 April 2021: Vaccine Passport, Vatican "Heath" Conference & More
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40 views • April 17, 2021
https://www.lifenews.com/2021/04/16/joe-biden-will-make-americans-fund-research-using-body-parts-from-aborted-babies/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AruX7hF1TDU
https://vaticanconference2021.org/agenda/
https://thetruedefender.com/vatican-to-host-fauci-chelsea-clinton-ceo-of-pfizer-at-health-conference/
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1220696092532187136
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1382853672254717953
https://twitter.com/TinaYazdani/status/1382828603893821442
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/family-heartbroken-healthy-young-mum-23915665?utm_source=twitter.com&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar
https://familyllb.com/2021/04/13/dad-says-pandemic-is-a-hoax-mom-gets-temporary-sole-custody/?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=facebook
https://twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1345531449907294208
https://twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1383092360490450954
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ryanmac/facebook-instagram-for-children-under-13
https://twitter.com/talkRADIO/status/1382003198190292992
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/denis-rancourt-interview-experts-banned-from-research-publication-for-challenging-covid-narrative/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcmZG0H4HzE
https://www.nbc4i.com/news/u-s-world/budweiser-offers-free-beer-for-covid-19-vaccine-recipients/
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/covid-masks-save-american-lives-they-still-can-should-post-ncna1263366
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1382833961068544009
https://twitter.com/Drs4CovidEthics
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1371170501654102018
https://twitter.com/birb_k/status/1381278920398409728/photo/1
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/14/health/breakthrough-infections-covid-vaccines-cdc/index.html
https://twitter.com/DrMadej/status/1383047157587005444/photo/1
https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/gov-dewine-ticket-to-freedom-good-summer-is-the-covid-19-vaccine/95-ebe53a3e-3c9c-45c9-b380-a221dc4b3b4d
https://twitter.com/MattGaspers/status/1383127504332877826
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjw4sv25uMY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AruX7hF1TDU
https://vaticanconference2021.org/agenda/
https://thetruedefender.com/vatican-to-host-fauci-chelsea-clinton-ceo-of-pfizer-at-health-conference/
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1220696092532187136
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1382853672254717953
https://twitter.com/TinaYazdani/status/1382828603893821442
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/family-heartbroken-healthy-young-mum-23915665?utm_source=twitter.com&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar
https://familyllb.com/2021/04/13/dad-says-pandemic-is-a-hoax-mom-gets-temporary-sole-custody/?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=facebook
https://twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1345531449907294208
https://twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1383092360490450954
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ryanmac/facebook-instagram-for-children-under-13
https://twitter.com/talkRADIO/status/1382003198190292992
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/denis-rancourt-interview-experts-banned-from-research-publication-for-challenging-covid-narrative/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcmZG0H4HzE
https://www.nbc4i.com/news/u-s-world/budweiser-offers-free-beer-for-covid-19-vaccine-recipients/
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/covid-masks-save-american-lives-they-still-can-should-post-ncna1263366
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1382833961068544009
https://twitter.com/Drs4CovidEthics
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1371170501654102018
https://twitter.com/birb_k/status/1381278920398409728/photo/1
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/14/health/breakthrough-infections-covid-vaccines-cdc/index.html
https://twitter.com/DrMadej/status/1383047157587005444/photo/1
https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/gov-dewine-ticket-to-freedom-good-summer-is-the-covid-19-vaccine/95-ebe53a3e-3c9c-45c9-b380-a221dc4b3b4d
https://twitter.com/MattGaspers/status/1383127504332877826
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjw4sv25uMY
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