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FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 19, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2333-6PM FBI RELEASES FILES REVEALING PELOSI's FAMILY CONNECTIONS TO COMMUNISTS
Washington, D.C. was riveted Jan. 6 on events at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI quietly released a trove of files from an “urgent” — yet seemingly controlled — investigation 60 years ago into Nancy Pelosi’s father. The files reveal the results of an intense two-month investigation into Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr., a Maryland politician who served in a long career as a member of Congress and mayor of Baltimore. John F. Kennedy’s White House ordered the investigation after JFK planned to appoint D’Alesandro to a government post. A routine FBI name check revealed “allegations” against D’Alessandro, according to a Feb. 6, 1961 teletype from “FBI Director.” The director at the time was J. Edgar Hoover. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16988
Special Guest: Chris Kitze, Founder Beforeitsnews.com & Unseen.is -- Chris is a technology and media innovator and observer. Founder or operator of media and communications web sites such as xoom.com, wine.com, unseen.is and flashcoin.io, he follows Truth, Compassion and Tolerance.
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