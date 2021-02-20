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EP 2333-6PM FBI RELEASES FILES REVEALING PELOSI's FAMILY CONNECTIONS TO COMMUNISTS
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474 views • February 20, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2333 - 6PM EASTERN

FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 19, 2021

LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706574

EP 2333-6PM FBI RELEASES FILES REVEALING PELOSI's FAMILY CONNECTIONS TO COMMUNISTS

Washington, D.C. was riveted Jan. 6 on events at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI quietly released a trove of files from an “urgent” — yet seemingly controlled — investigation 60 years ago into Nancy Pelosi’s father. The files reveal the results of an intense two-month investigation into Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr., a Maryland politician who served in a long career as a member of Congress and mayor of Baltimore. John F. Kennedy’s White House ordered the investigation after JFK planned to appoint D’Alesandro to a government post. A routine FBI name check revealed “allegations” against D’Alessandro, according to a Feb. 6, 1961 teletype from “FBI Director.” The director at the time was J. Edgar Hoover. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16988

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pete santillidemocratscorruptionfatherinvestigationnancy pelosidonald trumpcongressdojjoe bidenimpeachment trialthe pete santilli showjrtrump trialtrump 2024oigpunish trumpthomas dalesandrofbi filesmayor of baltimore
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