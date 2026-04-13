The Dark Side of AI: Risks to Children





Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a powerful force, transforming the way we live, communicate, and raise our children. The advent of AI has brought both incredible advancements and unforeseen challenges.





As we navigate this complex landscape, it becomes imperative to understand the potential risks it poses to our children’s well-being. From the creation of AI-generated content to the use of sophisticated algorithms in online grooming, the influence of AI on our children’s digital experiences is profound and multifaceted.





https://childrescuecoalition.org/educations/the-dark-side-of-ai-risks-to-children/









Why young brains are especially vulnerable to social media





The science behind why apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat impact your child’s brain in a different way than your adult brain.





tarting around age 10, children’s brains undergo a fundamental shift that spurs them to seek social rewards, including attention and approval from their peers.





At the same time, we hand them smartphones (Kids & Tech, Influence Central, 2018).





https://www.apa.org/news/apa/2022/social-media-children-teens









NYC Mayor Mamdani Proposes Tax Hikes on Wealthy Whites to Fund 'Black and Brown' Political Machine





Mamdani claims higher taxes are needed to address 'decades of neglect and discrimination' against minority communities





New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed socialist, is calling for higher taxes on prosperous white residents to fund his 'Black and Brown' political coalition of immigrants and minorities. Mamdani justifies the tax hikes by citing racial wealth gaps and a 'long history of racism' in the city. Critics argue Mamdani's policies represent a return to the ethnic 'political machine' politics of the past, which they say are fueled by government programs like affirmative action and immigration.





https://nationaltoday.com/us/ma/boston/news/2026/04/09/nyc-mayor-mamdani-proposes-tax-hikes-on-wealthy-whites-to-fund-black-and-brown-political-machine/









Having a nice lawn can get you labeled a white supremacist on TikTok these days





An ultra-woke TikToker is being ripped online for declaring that having a nice grass lawn is racist.





“I can’t stop thinking about how grass lawns are racist and like, based in white supremacy,” user @softchaoschannel, who uses she/they pronouns and says her name is “JustJaim” on her profile, asserted in the head-turning video shared Monday.





“If that doesn’t make sense, that’s okay, I guess. It seems really obvious to me. It’s really upsetting – Bring back weeds, bring back clover yards.





https://nypost.com/2026/04/11/us-news/liberal-claims-having-nice-green-lawn-is-racist-in-bizarre-tiktok-rant/









Olivia Chow nowhere to be found after synagogue shootups





Deputy Mayor Mike Colle, Vaughan mayor and B'nai Brith Canada all calling for action following latest antisemitic violence in GTA





https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/olivia-chow-nowhere-to-be-found-after-synagogue-shootups









Prime Minister Mark Carney billed $524K on in-flight catering during first year as PM





One flight from Ottawa to Washington spent 11 times more on in-flight meals than what the RCAF spent on fuel





https://torontosun.com/news/national/prime-minister-mark-carney-billed-524k-flight-catering-first-year