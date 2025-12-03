"We cannot afford to shoot down cheap drones with $2 million missiles" - Hegseth explains the US needs to catch up when it comes to drones.

Adding from Rubio:

Rubio said in an interview with Fox News that Moscow and Kiev will ultimately decide to end the conflict

He noted that Russia and Ukraine are closer to a peace agreement than they have been in the past three years. However, this is still not enough to achieve the ultimate goal.

Other statements:

➡️ Rubio called the key point of contention in the negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict:

"What they are fighting over right now is an area of about 30-50 kilometers and 20% of the Donetsk region, which remains [under Ukrainian control]", he said in an interview with Fox News;

➡️ Rubio said in an interview with Fox News that the U.S. does not consider continuing unlimited support for Kiev to be realistic.

Adding, more on Drones:

Import Substitution, American Style📝(from Rybar)

US Refuses Drones from Chinese Company DJI

Recently, it became known that starting December 23, the import of all DJI drones will be banned in the US due to "national security threats". The ban will take effect if the national security agency does not complete a DJI audit as required by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2025.

Less than a month remains until the deadline, and the audit has not yet occurred — no federal agency has taken it on, despite DJI sending multiple letters to the relevant authorities.

🔻Who is Behind All This?

▪️The architect of the ban is Republican Elise Stefanik from the House of Representatives — she introduced the "Countering PRC Drones" bill in April 2023. The bill passed the House almost unanimously and was included in the 2025 defense law with an implementation deadline of December 23.

It's worth noting that in November, the bill faced resistance in the Senate. Legislators representing agricultural states rebelled, stating that the true reason for the ban is protecting American drone manufacturers from competition.

▪️American drone companies — Skydio, Parrot, Teal, Vantage Robotics, Altavian — sent a joint letter to Congress in June 2022 demanding a ban on Chinese drones.

The largest, Skydio, has been aggressively lobbying for a ban — as of April 2025, the company has spent about $670,000 on these efforts.

From all this, a quite logical question emerges:

Can American Companies Replace DJI?

Skydio X10

— the most powerful American alternative with advanced autonomy and AI, but costs $15,000-20,000 — 3-4 times more expensive than DJI Mavic 3 (~$5,000). For government agencies with limited budgets, this is an unaffordable price.

When Florida banned DJI, agencies ordered 18 Skydio drones for $580,000 instead of the expected $90,000. The overpayment was a whopping $490,000.

Autel EVO Lite

— competes with DJI in price ($900-1,100), but it's a consumer drone, not a professional one. It lags behind in video quality and autonomy.

Parrot ANAFI USA

— specializes in thermal imaging, costs $6,500 (1.3 times more expensive than DJI), but lacks the full range of DJI functions needed by firefighters, police, and rescuers.

Moreover, DJI has years of software development, thousands of accessories, and a vast amount of training materials. American "competitors" are just at the beginning of this path.

It might seem that American drone manufacturers simply lobbied politicians more, but that's not the case — DJI spent

