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The best of a day's Biden hunt
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105 views • October 15, 2020
: REMEMBER THE CIA WHISTLEBLOWER, this whole Biden thing is likely being done to save the rest of the deep state. Since this is what has meat now I have to run with it but DO NOT FORGET the CIA whistleblower, I think this Biden expose is the softball pitch.
That said, this is good:
Giuliani says he's going to release over a thousand devastating photos off that laptop over the next five days.
That said, this is good:
Giuliani says he's going to release over a thousand devastating photos off that laptop over the next five days.
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