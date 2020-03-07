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Trump Sues CNN For FAKE NEWS; Seeks Millions In Damages - War Room Full Show
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17 views • March 07, 2020
Major breaking news as the War Room is live today, the dreaded South By Southwest has been canceled due to Coronavirus. This is an ongoing trend of major events being canceled due to fears of Coronavirus outbreak. More are convinced this is another deep state and anti-Trump media hoax to blame on Trump and beat him politically. More examples of the disaster that currently is the Democrat party ahead of the 2020 election. Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
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