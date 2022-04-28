‘I Represent Science’

* It’s almost impossible to take any of these people seriously.

* America needs credible public health officials.

* [Fauxi] can’t decide whether the plandemic is over or not.

* Our leaders are making it up as they go along.

* Lord Fauci admitted he was moving the goalposts.

* He is just a political operative.

* Decisions are being made based on the midterms.

* Elitists worship midget king Dr. Fauci.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305294626112

