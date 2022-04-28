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‘I Represent Science’
* It’s almost impossible to take any of these people seriously.
* America needs credible public health officials.
* [Fauxi] can’t decide whether the plandemic is over or not.
* Our leaders are making it up as they go along.
* Lord Fauci admitted he was moving the goalposts.
* He is just a political operative.
* Decisions are being made based on the midterms.
* Elitists worship midget king Dr. Fauci.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 April 2022