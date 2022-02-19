Canadian Truckers Hold the Line Despite Trudeau Invoking Emergency Powers

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02/17/2022 Canadian trucker and one of the captains who led the Niagara Convoy Harold Jonker said that truckers will hold the line despite Trudeau invoking emergency powers.