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How to Floss
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43 views • March 10, 2021
This video is about Simply Silver 5 Steps to a Healthy Mouth - Step 3
How to floss properly. Remember to ONLY FLOSS THE TEETH YOU WANT TO KEEP! :O)
In this video Simply Silver Mouthwash creator Heather the Hygienist talks about 5 Steps to a Healthy Mouth - Step 5
Instructional video on how to use a rubber tip simulator and Simply Silver Mouthwash.
Follow Heather the Hygienist on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simplysilvermouthwash1/?
Feel free to use my BURST ambassador code GA6GBH to get 40% off my favorite toothbrush. Just go to https://www.burstoralcare.com/ to purchase. They send you a replacement head every 3 months automatically for only $7...you can't beat that!ref=aymt_homepage_panel
Check out Heather the Hygienist at https://simplysilvermouthwash.com/
How to floss properly. Remember to ONLY FLOSS THE TEETH YOU WANT TO KEEP! :O)
In this video Simply Silver Mouthwash creator Heather the Hygienist talks about 5 Steps to a Healthy Mouth - Step 5
Instructional video on how to use a rubber tip simulator and Simply Silver Mouthwash.
Follow Heather the Hygienist on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simplysilvermouthwash1/?
Feel free to use my BURST ambassador code GA6GBH to get 40% off my favorite toothbrush. Just go to https://www.burstoralcare.com/ to purchase. They send you a replacement head every 3 months automatically for only $7...you can't beat that!ref=aymt_homepage_panel
Check out Heather the Hygienist at https://simplysilvermouthwash.com/
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