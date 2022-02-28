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Vanessa Clark | Vanessa Shares the Miraculous Story of How God Healed Their Son from Blindness
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50 views • February 28, 2022
Vanessa Clark (wife of Clay Clark) was invited to speak at the Unleashed Women's Conference hosted by www.InfluenceChurch.org and Pastor Tammy Hotsenpiller.
Learn More About Vanessa's Story and the Healing of Her Son Aubrey Napoleon-Hill Clark Today At:
https://www.amazon.com/Now-See-Mothers-Miraculous-Healing/dp/099600324X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1FQUEEOZJRBTA&;keywords=now+i+see+vanessa+clark&qid=1646044682&sprefix=now+i+see+vanessa+clark%2Caps%2C83&sr=8-1
Vanessa Clark's son was born blind. After a series of desperate doctor's visits and endless tests, the top medical experts unanimously agreed...Vanessa's infant would never see, however, Vanessa refused to believe that the almighty loving God she served would allow this to be the end of the story. In this powerful memoir from the heart of a Mother who dared to believe God, comes a story that will build your faith. Vanessa candidly shares her journey from devastation to celebration, as she turned to God in prayer and discovered what the Bible really says about Divine Healing. You will be encouraged as you read how she learned to hear God's "still, small voice" and began walking in simple faith and obedience, while building up her spirit to withstand the fear & doubt that came at every turn. Today, Aubrey is a walking miracle. Perhaps you are believing for healing and have struggled with the same questions and doubts. It doesn't matter what you are facing or what you have believed in the past, somehow you were divinely led to pick up this book. Allow God to speak to you as you read this faith-filled account that proves God IS a healing God, and He is still in the miracle business today!
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain
Learn More About Vanessa's Story and the Healing of Her Son Aubrey Napoleon-Hill Clark Today At:
https://www.amazon.com/Now-See-Mothers-Miraculous-Healing/dp/099600324X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1FQUEEOZJRBTA&;keywords=now+i+see+vanessa+clark&qid=1646044682&sprefix=now+i+see+vanessa+clark%2Caps%2C83&sr=8-1
Vanessa Clark's son was born blind. After a series of desperate doctor's visits and endless tests, the top medical experts unanimously agreed...Vanessa's infant would never see, however, Vanessa refused to believe that the almighty loving God she served would allow this to be the end of the story. In this powerful memoir from the heart of a Mother who dared to believe God, comes a story that will build your faith. Vanessa candidly shares her journey from devastation to celebration, as she turned to God in prayer and discovered what the Bible really says about Divine Healing. You will be encouraged as you read how she learned to hear God's "still, small voice" and began walking in simple faith and obedience, while building up her spirit to withstand the fear & doubt that came at every turn. Today, Aubrey is a walking miracle. Perhaps you are believing for healing and have struggled with the same questions and doubts. It doesn't matter what you are facing or what you have believed in the past, somehow you were divinely led to pick up this book. Allow God to speak to you as you read this faith-filled account that proves God IS a healing God, and He is still in the miracle business today!
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain
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