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Officialplandemic: THE PLAN (Plandemic) [17.12.2021]
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96 views • December 17, 2021
A clip from "Plandemic: Indoctornation" featuring Event 201 and other simulations as well as The Great Reset.
Plandemic II: InDoctornation - First published August 18th, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v7r7lFetXXgo/
Plandemic Part 1 (of 10) - Dr Judy Mikovits PhD [2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7qZl8CPLg2as/
All Plandemic documentaries:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20plandemic&;kind=video
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series
officialplandemic - 10076 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vc7hcN2SzXGZ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialplandemic/
Plandemic II: InDoctornation - First published August 18th, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v7r7lFetXXgo/
Plandemic Part 1 (of 10) - Dr Judy Mikovits PhD [2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7qZl8CPLg2as/
All Plandemic documentaries:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20plandemic&;kind=video
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series
officialplandemic - 10076 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vc7hcN2SzXGZ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialplandemic/
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