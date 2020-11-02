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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 02 November 2020
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17 views • November 03, 2020
Need to Know (02 November 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. November Surprise: Trump and the coming red wave. Florida Democrats panic: “We’ve got to stop the bleeding.” Will Trump flip Minnesota? Minorities speak out on why they refuse to vote for Joe Biden. Biden secret emails keep coming. Smartest guy Grope Joe knows is crack smoking, porno starring son Hunter. FBI instruced Facebook to censor any negative Biden posts. Traitorous FBI Director Wray represented Rosneft Oil Company amidst the Biden dirtiest deal. Vimeo plays techfascist catch up--censors truth-telling videos. Corrupt Kenosha DA caught secretly texting with slutty BLM handler--no justice for heroic Kyle Rittenhouse. Girl Scouts cannot even congratulate a true role model Coney Barrett. Fake Kamala Harris exposed in Florida! Mayor Pete Buttplug says another lockdown coming from Biden if elected. British Trafalgar Polling predicts Trump victory. Obama lies about Trump Covid deaths involvement.
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