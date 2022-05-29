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TEXAS SHOOTER WAS AN “INCEL” AND POLICE ALLOWED HIM TO KILL AS MANY KIDS AS POSSIBLE! (MIRRORED)
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637 views • May 29, 2022
TEXAS SHOOTER WAS AN “INCEL” AND POLICE ALLOWED HIM TO KILL AS MANY KIDS AS POSSIBLE! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Free Your Mind at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/av9aH3oP6ICE/
🇨🇦 All credit to “Press For Truth” - Original video: http://bitly.ws/rSHb
Bitchute-Channel: http://bitly.ws/rSH9
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The Uvalde Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos was an INCEL aka someone who is “involuntarily celibate” who was already known to police and who had been making violent threats against women online. Police were already aware of Ramos after being called over disputes with his family and the Uvalde police had an active AI program designed to detect this kind of online activity.
Despite knowing what they did and having the tools they have the Uvalde Texas Police made the decision to stand down while also ordering other agents of the state to do the same and stand down while the active shooter was still inside where kids were calling 911 from their deceased teachers phone.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth examines the LIHOP/MIHOP scenarios as being most likely as more and more evidence continues to come in that this was not necessarily an epic failure by the Texas police but instead it looks like things went pretty much exactly according to plan.
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
To learn more about how to secure your future with gold and silver please visit:
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SUBSCRIBE:
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YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
Sources:
https://www.thebulwark.com/in-uvalde-the-most-enraging-press-conference-in-american-history/?amp
https://twitter.com/ByMikeBaker/status/1530238057454047232
https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/uvalde-police-s-story-keeps-changing-worse-n1295758
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10862255/I-misled-livid-Texas-Governor-Greg-Abbott-claims-cops-scene-school-massacre.html
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/border-patrol-agents-defied-uvalde-police-orders-to-remain-outside-school/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10862769/Federal-agents-DEFIED-Uvalde-police-chiefs-instructions-not-enter-school.html
https://nypost.com/2022/05/26/texas-school-shooting-cops-handcuffed-mom-before-she-ran-in-to-get-her-kids/
https://wchstv.com/news/local/victim-hospitalized-in-charleston-shooting
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-buffalo-great-replacement-theory-mass-shooting-what-you-need-to-know/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/buffalo-shooting-federal-agent-knew-shooters-plans-investigation
https://www.the-sun.com/news/5426493/texas-shooter-salvador-ramos-incel-live-streams/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10862893/Uvalde-gunman-threatened-rapes-school-shootings-social-media-app-Yubo-weeks-massacre.html
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Free Your Mind at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/av9aH3oP6ICE/
🇨🇦 All credit to “Press For Truth” - Original video: http://bitly.ws/rSHb
Bitchute-Channel: http://bitly.ws/rSH9
✅ It's FAST, FREE AND PRIVATE! Use the BRAVE browser for 30 days, and they will support my channel with a bonus. https://brave.com/fre088
PLEASE ALWAYS SUPPORT THE CREATOR ( ) OF THIS VIDEO FIRST.
Should you have left a small amount of change afterwards, I would also be happy about a small donation.
If you want to donate something to me, you can do it via https://www.buymeacoffee.com/freeyourmind or you can donate via cryptos.
LTC: LcEuHjaULVjsi3TuxbMkxDRfPYDopxFR8b
BAT: 0xC48448163E3cf4d01a0CfE1a83cb3Cc977725461
The Uvalde Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos was an INCEL aka someone who is “involuntarily celibate” who was already known to police and who had been making violent threats against women online. Police were already aware of Ramos after being called over disputes with his family and the Uvalde police had an active AI program designed to detect this kind of online activity.
Despite knowing what they did and having the tools they have the Uvalde Texas Police made the decision to stand down while also ordering other agents of the state to do the same and stand down while the active shooter was still inside where kids were calling 911 from their deceased teachers phone.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth examines the LIHOP/MIHOP scenarios as being most likely as more and more evidence continues to come in that this was not necessarily an epic failure by the Texas police but instead it looks like things went pretty much exactly according to plan.
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
To learn more about how to secure your future with gold and silver please visit:
https://www.wealthresearchgroup.com/11gold/?id=16
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
BAYSTON➜https://bastyon.com/dandickspft
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
Sources:
https://www.thebulwark.com/in-uvalde-the-most-enraging-press-conference-in-american-history/?amp
https://twitter.com/ByMikeBaker/status/1530238057454047232
https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/uvalde-police-s-story-keeps-changing-worse-n1295758
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10862255/I-misled-livid-Texas-Governor-Greg-Abbott-claims-cops-scene-school-massacre.html
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/border-patrol-agents-defied-uvalde-police-orders-to-remain-outside-school/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10862769/Federal-agents-DEFIED-Uvalde-police-chiefs-instructions-not-enter-school.html
https://nypost.com/2022/05/26/texas-school-shooting-cops-handcuffed-mom-before-she-ran-in-to-get-her-kids/
https://wchstv.com/news/local/victim-hospitalized-in-charleston-shooting
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-buffalo-great-replacement-theory-mass-shooting-what-you-need-to-know/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/buffalo-shooting-federal-agent-knew-shooters-plans-investigation
https://www.the-sun.com/news/5426493/texas-shooter-salvador-ramos-incel-live-streams/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10862893/Uvalde-gunman-threatened-rapes-school-shootings-social-media-app-Yubo-weeks-massacre.html
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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