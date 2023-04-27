Day 4 FBI Intro from P-SPAN transcription:





Next up: The Bureau Czar, in day four of his series of press conferences, showcasing transparency in government, is yet deterred again in giving a run down of the bureau’s artificial intelligence, “Truth Serum AI.” He finds that the public is not believing or attempting to prove the effectiveness of his agents and operatives embedded into big tech, which could be proven to them, would they simply comply with his recommendation in it’s pure simplicity of taking the recommended action to flood social media, specifically Fauciabook with hashtag “DandelionsAreNotAFoodSource” featuring recipes of whatever variety, green smoothies, jellies, jams, tea’s, salads, tinctures, medicines and more from this dangerous weed.













Day 4 Outro









A recap of day four in the Gp-Bureau Czar’s series of press conferences. Though many doubt the effectiveness of government to have been deleting out dandelion recipes on silicon valley’s social media giant, Fauciabook, The bureau chief now offers the public absolute and utter, irrefutable proof of their government being ever diligent beyond their wildest dreams in keeping the internet safe, as he switches his attention to what the bureau’s “Truth Serum AI” has rebranded “CensorUTube,” social media’s largest video platform. He asserts that there is not one single instance of which one can find on CensorUTube of the stand alone clip of the collapse of WTC Building 7, and he dares the public to attempt to upload such footage, if they can find it, so as to witness how fast and rapidly such footage shall be taken down and removed by the bureau and other agencies of government who control big tech, all for the public welfare and transparency in government.