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BREAKING! Roger Stone - Trump Is Going To Win 270
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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144 views • November 04, 2020
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Crusade Prayer (85) to save the United States of America from the hand of the deceiver

This is a time when prayer must be your daily goal so that your nation can be saved and included amongst my twelve nations in the New Paradise.

“O dear Jesus, cover our nation with Your Most Precious Protection.
Forgive us our sins against God’s Commandments.
Help the American people to turn back to God.
Open their minds to the True Path of the Lord.
Unlock their hardened hearts, so that they will welcome Your Hand of Mercy.
Help this nation to stand up against the blasphemies, which may be inflicted upon us to force us to deny Your Presence.
We beseech You, Jesus, to save us, protect us from all harm and embrace our people in Your Sacred Heart. Amen.”
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