Norman Dodd On Tax Exempt Foundations - (1982) G. Edward Griffin

This 1982 interview starts with a short biography which speaks strongly to Norman Dodd's credentials and integrity... he speaks of a multi-generational secret conspiracy to extend and facilitate "foundation controlled" education, media, government, religion etc..



Secret conspiracies are a tool of monarchs and monopoly men used to gain ultimate control of the politics, education, and economics, all facets of human culture, world wide. Americans, more than others, are acutely aware of this "Grand Conspiracy."



The Founders were well aware that the covert globalist plan to retake America was under way long before the ink of Cornwallis' signature, to the terms of surrender after the Battle of Yorktown, was dry. We are a nation born of the conscious knowledge that we're surrounded by the Swamp of Global Conspiracy. Our great challenge as a culture, as a people, as a nation, is to successfully pass this understanding on to each new generation of Americans.



Please listen closely to what this man is saying... the proofs are hidden in the Library of Congress. ~JT