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Admiral McRaven Leaves the Audience SPEECHLESS
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43 views • October 02, 2020
Be brave, don't hide behind a mask, any mask. Stand up for what you know is right.Stand up to the bullies. Stand up to unjust laws and "guidelines", accept the consequences and inspire others to stand. Respect your political opponents, but stand up to them. Forget name calling, respect everyone. Inspire others, but be prepared to swim alone.
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