13 year old girl killed by PFIZER VAXX induced ISCHEMIC STROKE

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Vanessa Martins Figueiredo received her first shot on November 9th and developed Bell’s Palsy five days later.
The teenager from the city of Araranguá suffered facial paralysis and weakness on one side of her face just five days after the Pfizer jab and was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. She underwent treatment with the medicine corticosteroids (an anti-inflammatory) for her condition.
However, her health worsened over the weeks and she was hospitalized on December 29th with respiratory problems. The 13-year-old was then intubated and transferred to the Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital in Florianópolis on January 2nd.
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidworld.com/vanessa-martins-figueiredo-13-year-old-dies-after-receiving-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-investigation-launched/
SOURCES:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
https://t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries
https://jornalrazao.com/not%C3%ADcias/obitu%C3%A1rio/m%C3%A3e-faz-desabafo-ap%C3%B3s-menina-de-13-anos-morrer-de-avci-em-santa-catarina-1.2395566
https://thecovidworld.com/vanessa-martins-figueiredo-13-year-old-dies-after-receiving-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-investigation-launched/
https://nomoresilence.world/pfizer-biontech/vanessa-romano-aged-13-pfizer-vaccine-death/
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