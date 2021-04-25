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A billion dollars in budget to convince people to take the vaccine
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220 views • April 25, 2021
Social Media Influencer Exposes COVID Vaccine Pay-To-Propagandize Scheme by Kelen McBreen - April 21st 2021 shared a private message she was sent offering a cash payment if she promoted the COVID-19 vaccine to her followers.Have an important tip? Let us know. “As a leading provider of the COVID-19 vaccine, (censored) wants your help in amplifying the social movement, raising awareness, and establishing a positive association for the COVID-19 vaccine,” the proposal stated.
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