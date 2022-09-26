The Ethereum Merge And Misconceptions Explained

There’s a lot of misconceptions about the ETH Merge. Let’s talk about them and cover exactly what has changed and what the future holds.



This is a great resource for everything about the Ethereum Merge: https://ethereum.org/en/upgrades/merge/.





Ethereum switched from proof of work to proof of stake. Not a lot else has changed yet, but it has set a lot in motion. Namely the stakers are now running the network instead of the miners, however there is no notable changes for end users. ETH will stay the same in terms of the ticker and you don’t have to do anything in your wallets to switch over. Another major change is that by switching from proof of work to proof of stake will reduce the energy consumption of Ethereum by ~99.95% which is huge given a major criticism of proof of work blockchains is that they are energy intensive and not environmentally friendly.