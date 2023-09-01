The Second Coming: Revealed?

Historically, Jesus Christ may never have existed. But his presence has been felt for the last 2000 years under what is known as the "Procession of the Equinoxes" as the solar system has moved through the age of "Pisces", the final sign of the zodiac. The sign of "undoing". Ergo Jesus Christ is the personification of Pisces.

Greeks who helped liberate persecuted Christians from the Roman Empire using the "Ichthis" or "Fish", connected Christians together while on the move. To identify each other, believers would draw the top part of the fish in the dirt or sand, or on cave walls using stones. If the other knew the secret, they would draw the bottom part of the fish.

We are currently moving into the age of Aquarius, however we are currently in the Lunar year of the Water Rabbit, which is also equal to Pisces and I believe may usher in the great awakening of self sacrifice in the name of love and compassion we so desperately need right now. Could this be true "The Second Coming"?