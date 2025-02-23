Propaganda and Christian Violence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Home Church
- All the Patriarchs and Prophets were Christian -- Ex 33:11
- Propaganda = The Great Commission
- Christian Violence
Exodus 32:27-28 -- the Sons of Levi killed those not on the side of Jesus Christ.
1 Samuel 15:32-33 -- The Christian Prophet Samuel chopped Agag into pieces in the presence of Jesus Christ.
John 2:15 -- Jesus violently drove the Jew bankers out of the Temple
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com