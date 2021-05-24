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Escape Deep State Brainwashing With Private Schools
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1633 views • May 24, 2021
In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman explains how the Deep State's weaponization of "education" is one of its primary weapons in the war on America, and then he explains how you can protect your children from it. In a previous episode, Alex spoke about how homeschooling was a very effective way for parents to rescue their children. Private schools are another option. But in this episode, Alex warns that parents must do their due diligence and thoroughly vet any private school before sending their children. Indeed, today, many private schools are just as "Woke" as the government's brainwash camps, if not worse.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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