Maria Zeee: Incoming Food Shortages

Incoming Food Shortages, Population Starvation & the Fight of Our Lives – Aussie Farmer Wade Northausen With Maria Zeee. Wade Northausen is a third-generation Australian Farmer. He joins us to discuss various legislation and policies that have been implemented in our country and worldwide, which spell food shortages, population starvation, and the fight of our lives as globalist corporations take over all of the world’s farmland, bodily autonomy, and more.

He takes us through what he is doing to raise awareness in an emotional appeal to the Australian people, spelling out that it really is a do-or-die time for humanity.