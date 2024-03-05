Create New Account
Uruguayan footballer Guzmán Pereira collapsed on the field for the 2nd time in less than a year
Published 14 hours ago

32 yo Uruguayan footballer Guzmán Pereira (former International) collapsed on the field for the 2nd time in less than a year source

https://www.elobservador.com.uy/nota/guzman-pereira-y-el-susto-al-desmayarse-los-chequeos-por-muerte-subita-su-impotencia-y-rabia-y-el-https://www.montevideo.com.uy/Deportes/Guzman-Pereira-sobre-su-segundo-desmayo-y-una-pelea-constante-contra-los-pensamientos--uc881492

Source @checkur6

Keywords
collapsed suddenlyuruguayan footballerguzman pereira

