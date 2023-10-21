Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
warp drive dragon wings and ongoing disclosure/revelation
channel image
High Hopes
2875 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
409 views
Published Yesterday

Jeff Snyder


Oct 20, 2023


Custodian files

   • UFO/UAP's Dragons FAST MOVERS Rods Fl... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xv5fvagVMyU&t=0s


Hidden underbelly

   • Classic Flying Saucer Shaped UFO Sigt... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bP_lE1HBpQ&t=0s


Mr mbb 333

   • There's just NO WAY to explain these!... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoOcOfeuSpU&t=0s


Against the grain

   • UFO OR A CLOUD DRIVER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nZlhe-mXfg&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HKBnO-uKSk

Keywords
ufowarp driveflying saucerdisclosurerevelationuapjeff snyderdragon wings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket