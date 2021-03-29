© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Walter Veith - Bones In Stone - The Whole Truth (Part 3)
Follow
0
Share
Report
56 views • March 29, 2021
The fossil record is discussed and a catastrophic origin is contrasted with the standard paradigm of evolution over long time periods. Alternative models for the apparent order in the fossil record are presented together with evidence for the sudden appearance of all life forms during the so-called "Cambrian explosion." The origins of dinosaurs and their demise are also discussed, and evidence for the simultaneous appearance of numerous life forms are presented in support of the Biblical model.
Get the complete series here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Lecture 3 in the series "The Whole Truth" , by Walter Veith
To Order DVD's:
emal: dvd @ amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Online: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Subscribe to our channel to be notified immediately when we upload a new video
http://www.youtube.com/c/AmazingDiscoveriesAfrica?sub_confirmation=1
Get the complete series here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Lecture 3 in the series "The Whole Truth" , by Walter Veith
To Order DVD's:
emal: dvd @ amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Online: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Subscribe to our channel to be notified immediately when we upload a new video
http://www.youtube.com/c/AmazingDiscoveriesAfrica?sub_confirmation=1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.