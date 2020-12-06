Psychiatrists claim their drugs save lives, but according to their own studies, psychotropic drugs can double the risk of suicide.

This is the psychiatrist at work today, busy deceiving us and hooking our world on drugs.While posing as “authorities” on the mind and mental health, psychiatry has no scientific basis for any of its treatments or methods.Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.Completely ignorant of what they are dealing with, they simply prefer the expedient approach of “throwing a hand grenade into a switchboard to fix it.”One prevailing psychiatric theory (key to psychotropic drug sales) is that mental disorders result from a chemical imbalance in the brain.Psychiatry completely ignores this weight of scientific evidence, preferring to assign all blame to illnesses and supposed “chemical imbalances” in the brain that have never been proven to exist.Because there are no tests that can identify anything physically wrong, psychiatrists don’t know what to treat, and because of this, psychiatric treatment is mainly guesswork with very little actual science.But this hasn’t stopped its practitioners from labeling millions of men, women and children with a mental illness and drugging them with powerful psychotropic drugs .Citizen groups and responsible government officials should work together to expose and abolish psychiatry’s hidden manipulation of society.Education Material DownloadsReport Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric DrugsReport Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a CrimeCCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine