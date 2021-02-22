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Matthew 15:22-20 “Tradition or Truth?”
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20 views • February 22, 2021
So last week we saw how when we keep our eyes on Jesus, we are not consumed by our circumstances.
He is the “I AM” that comes to us in whatever storm we face and He is all we need. Faith is a gift from God and we need to exercise our faith teaching us to focus on Him and not the storms around us.
1 Corinthians 16:13 "Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong."
1 Peter 1:7 "That the genuineness of your faith, being much more precious than gold that perishes, though it is tested by fire, may be found to praise, honor, and glory at the revelation of Jesus Christ,"
This week we will see Jesus challenging the Scribes and Pharisees regarding their tradition of ceremonial washing and cleanliness, and exposing their hypocrisy.
He is the “I AM” that comes to us in whatever storm we face and He is all we need. Faith is a gift from God and we need to exercise our faith teaching us to focus on Him and not the storms around us.
1 Corinthians 16:13 "Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong."
1 Peter 1:7 "That the genuineness of your faith, being much more precious than gold that perishes, though it is tested by fire, may be found to praise, honor, and glory at the revelation of Jesus Christ,"
This week we will see Jesus challenging the Scribes and Pharisees regarding their tradition of ceremonial washing and cleanliness, and exposing their hypocrisy.
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