BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌹🙏 In The Name Of 💗💪🏼 A0003
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
66 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 20 hours ago

Proper prayer is deeper than the masses comprehend. It is more than tagging a verbal or written prayer with the words "in the name of Jesus." The video takes the adept down a journey of what getting to know God really is. The GOD of YOUR heart, how ever you perceive GOD to be. Your relationship to source, to GOD is personal. Very personal.


This video should expand your connection to the divinity that you ARE. The spark of the divine is inside YOU. Get to know GOD directly.


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺


🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏


💗🙏 Golden Age is Upon Us - https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


👉 BE INSPIRED https://rumble.com/v73sng8--2025-ended-2026-begins-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a 🔥


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻 𝓮.


✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏

✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡



"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺

Keywords
trumpawakeningspiritualempowermentsotutwistedlightworkerthrivalismtimelesstreasures
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
They want your child&#8217;s body autonomy: Democrats&#8217; lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

They want your child’s body autonomy: Democrats’ lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

Willow Tohi
U.S. deploys USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Mediterranean amid escalating Iran tensions

U.S. deploys USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Mediterranean amid escalating Iran tensions

Kevin Hughes
Former Labor Minister Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Former Labor Minister Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Laura Harris
Internal disputes stall Trump&#8217;s $500 billion military spending boost

Internal disputes stall Trump’s $500 billion military spending boost

Laura Harris
Newly revealed DEA probe adds new layers of narcotics trafficking and prostitution to the Epstein scandal

Newly revealed DEA probe adds new layers of narcotics trafficking and prostitution to the Epstein scandal

Lance D Johnson
Texas lawsuit claims fast-fashion giant Shein sells toxic goods, exposes data to China

Texas lawsuit claims fast-fashion giant Shein sells toxic goods, exposes data to China

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy