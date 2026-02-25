🌹🙏 In The Name Of 💗💪🏼 A0003

Proper prayer is deeper than the masses comprehend. It is more than tagging a verbal or written prayer with the words "in the name of Jesus." The video takes the adept down a journey of what getting to know God really is. The GOD of YOUR heart, how ever you perceive GOD to be. Your relationship to source, to GOD is personal. Very personal.





This video should expand your connection to the divinity that you ARE. The spark of the divine is inside YOU. Get to know GOD directly.





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺





🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏





💗🙏 Golden Age is Upon Us - https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





👉 BE INSPIRED https://rumble.com/v73sng8--2025-ended-2026-begins-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a 🔥





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻 𝓮.





✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏

✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡









"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺