Prof. Dolores Cahill - Criminal tests, booster shots and the delta variant

Good interview, some good information BUT sars cov 2 is NOT isolated and proven to exist in the 1st place - let alone "variants".Molecular biologist and immunologist, prof. Dolores Cahill interviewed by dkdox.tv Update in Denmark on 22nd of August 2021.She is known for her warnings to the public of being injected with the “mRNA vaccines” which she doesn’t consider vaccines at all but a deadly experiment, that will cause sickness to people getting the jab. Normally trials would be stopped with 25 deaths but there’s already over 20.000 in the EU alone.We ask Dolores Cahill about the relevance of sequencing positive PCR-tests, currently used worldwide to determine if somebody is infected with Sars-Cov-2 / Covid-19.We also ask about the rationale about getting a “booster shoot”, which is a 3rd injection with mRNA products, that supposedly protects more against the Delta variants.source: