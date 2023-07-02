Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3107a - Watch CA & NY They Are The [CB]/[DS] Economic Template Of The Future
channel image
GalacticStorm
2049 Subscribers
Shop now
277 views
Published 19 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3107a - July 2, 2023

Watch CA & NY They Are The [CB]/[DS] Economic Template Of The Future


The WH wants to block out the sun to help with climate change, the people are not buying what they are selling. CA and NY are now imploding, people want to move out and the tax revenue is dropping. The Fed is the cause of the problem.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket