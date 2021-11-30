© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wappie Esther en haar bonuskind.
Follow
0
Share
Report
667 views • November 30, 2021
En daar hebben we wappie Esther de Vries die geregeld compleet uit haar schuifpui gaat tijdens demonstraties, vandaag zit ze niet alleen in de auto maar heeft haar bonuskind Dave bij zich.
Zwaar gemanipuleerd worden door je bonusmoeder, hoe storend is dat.
Zwaar gemanipuleerd worden door je bonusmoeder, hoe storend is dat.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.